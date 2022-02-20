H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.96

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.96 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($4.09). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 301.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 78,675 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.30. The stock has a market cap of £120.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

