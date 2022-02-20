HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.05. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.