Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,189,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

