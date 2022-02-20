Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.