Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

HRNNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

