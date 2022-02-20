Idle (IDLE) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $48,683.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idle has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,206 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

