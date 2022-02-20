Idle Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $48,683.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,206 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.