Ignition Market Cap Reaches $166,059.92 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $166,059.92 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.16 or 0.99906660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00358908 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,524,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,056 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

