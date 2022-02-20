IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$45.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. IMI has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

