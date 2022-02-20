Impossible Finance Price Reaches $0.49 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $19,779.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

