InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

INM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

