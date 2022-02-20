Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Acquires $23,880.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.