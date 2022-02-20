Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,306 shares of company stock worth $326,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

