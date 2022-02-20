Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.
About Input Capital (CVE:INP)
