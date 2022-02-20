Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) insider David (Dave) Siegel purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).
David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 100,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$31,100.00 ($22,214.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
