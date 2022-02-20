Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells 336 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CCK stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

