Insider Selling: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Sells $61,212.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00.
Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
