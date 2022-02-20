Insider Selling: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Sells $61,212.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

