Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $224,389.70 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

