Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the period.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

