Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 649 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $13,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.