Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

