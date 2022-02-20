Insider Selling: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Sells 966 Shares of Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NLOK stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

