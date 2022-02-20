Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells 227 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$16,487.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,593,966.51.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$18,683.74.

Shares of PD opened at C$71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.06. The firm has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.