Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $245,929.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

