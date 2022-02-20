Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.
Insmed stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. Insmed has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.
INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
