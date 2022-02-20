Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Insmed stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. Insmed has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $72,141.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

