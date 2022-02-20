Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.560-$2.120 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 286,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 1-year low of $78.09 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

