Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.48 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

