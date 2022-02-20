Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

