Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 248,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

