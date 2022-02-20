Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average is $260.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

