Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 140.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8,027.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

