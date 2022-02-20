Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

