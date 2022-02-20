Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.