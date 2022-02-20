Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

