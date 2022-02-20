Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

ITCI stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

