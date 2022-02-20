Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.