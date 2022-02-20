Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.35 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 350,294 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

