Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.63. Approximately 5,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44.
