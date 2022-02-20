Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $52,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

