Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

