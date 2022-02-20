Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $46,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $403.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

