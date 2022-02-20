Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,088 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 914,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

