Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Invesco by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.