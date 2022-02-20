Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Decreased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

