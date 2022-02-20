Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Richard Spengler Sells 300,000 Shares

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

