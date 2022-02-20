IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st. This is a boost from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

