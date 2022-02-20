Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

