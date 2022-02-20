iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $320,865.48 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

