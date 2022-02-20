Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 5.2%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 9,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,855,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

