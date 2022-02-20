iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $53.92. 3,655,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,683,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.
